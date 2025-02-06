A smart thermostat can help you conserve energy and maintain a comfortable temperature when your home is occupied. For most homeowners, a smart thermostat can lead to lower utility bills, but it’s not for everyone.

How Does a Smart Thermostat Work?

A smart thermostat connects to WiFi or Z-Wave, a wireless protocol that enables smart devices to communicate with each other. With a smart thermostat, you can use an app to adjust the temperature in your house so you don’t run the furnace or air conditioner when no one is home.

If you forget to manually adjust the temperature before you leave home, you can do it while you’re at work. If you go on a trip, you can keep the house warmer or cooler than usual while you’re away, then adjust the thermostat before you return so the house will be comfortable when you arrive.

Some smart thermostats use motion sensors or check for the presence of a cell phone to figure out when a house is unoccupied. If no one is home, the thermostat automatically adjusts to let the house get a little cooler in the winter and a little warmer in the summer. That can prevent unnecessary energy usage and reduce utility costs.

If your home sits empty for several hours every weekday while members of your family are at work and school, you can program a smart thermostat to automatically adjust the temperature during those hours. Before people begin to return home, the house can be heated or cooled to your desired temperature.

Some smart thermostats don’t have to be programmed to work in sync with a family’s schedule. They can monitor usage for a time, learn the occupants’ habits and develop a heating and cooling schedule that fits their needs.

How Much Can You Save With a Smart Thermostat?

If your region has bitterly cold winters and/or brutally hot summers, reducing your energy consumption when the house is unoccupied might save you a significant amount of money. If you live in a region with a moderate climate and you don’t run the furnace or AC that much, your potential savings will be lower.

A smart thermostat can save money by adjusting the temperature when a house is unoccupied. If one or more members of your family are usually home, a smart thermostat would be unlikely to save you money because raising the temperature in the summer or lowering it in the winter would make the house uncomfortably hot or cold.

Should You Get a Smart Thermostat?

Consider where you live and how often your house is unoccupied to figure out if a smart thermostat would be a wise investment. Some homeowners install a smart thermostat that’s so complex and confusing that they don’t use it. If you decide to get one, choose a model that fits your goals and lifestyle so you can reap the benefits.