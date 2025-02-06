It can be easy to overlook a small issue in your home. You might assume that it’s nothing to be concerned about, or you might tell yourself that you should take care of it, then get busy with other things and forget about it.

Some issues aren’t a big deal, but in other cases, a small problem can grow into a much larger issue. If you notice any of these seemingly minor problems, address them as soon as possible, before they get worse.

Cracks in the Foundation

To some extent, cracks in a house’s foundation are normal. Thin cracks occur when concrete cures and shrinks, and they’re generally not cause for concern. Larger cracks and ones that run horizontally or in a stair-step pattern can destabilize your house. If you notice any of these issues, have a contractor inspect your foundation and make repairs right away.

Mold

Mold can cause respiratory problems, especially in people who have pre-existing conditions like asthma or allergies. Mold can be caused by a leak or by inadequate ventilation. Pinpoint the cause and take appropriate action. That might mean hiring a roofer or plumber to make repairs or installing a fan in the bathroom or kitchen to prevent the buildup of moisture.

Leaks

A roof leak doesn’t always cause water to cascade from the ceiling. Often, all a homeowner sees is a small stain on a ceiling or wall. That can make it easy to underestimate the scope of the problem. The insulation might be damaged, and mold might be lurking behind the walls.

Pests

Insects and rodents can damage drywall and supporting structures and leave waste that can destroy valuable possessions and spread disease. A rodent can even chew through an electrical wire and start a fire. If you notice waste, a nest, unusual sounds or other signs that pests are present, hire a professional to deal with the situation.

Loose, Damaged or Missing Shingles

Your roof is the first line of defense against rain, snow and extreme temperatures. Even a minor problem with the roof can lead to major issues. A leak can damage the house, as well as precious belongings that you store in the attic. Shingles that are missing or not held securely intact can make your house colder or warmer than it should be and contribute to high utility bills.

Clogged Gutters

Your gutters are responsible for diverting water away from your roof when it rains. If they can’t do their job because they’re clogged with leaves and other debris, water can damage the roof and siding or collect in puddles on the ground and damage the foundation.

If your gutters are clogged, either clean them yourself or hire a contractor. Consider installing gutter guards to reduce the amount of debris that collects in the gutters. That can save you time and/or money in the long run.