A damaged roof can make it difficult to sell your home. Fixing the roof can help you find a buyer, but in some cases, you’ll be better off listing the property as-is and offering a repair credit.

Have the Roof Inspected So You Can Make an Informed Decision

You’ll need to have a professional climb up on the roof and perform an inspection so you know exactly what you’re dealing with. Once you understand the scope and severity of the problem, you’ll be able to decide how to handle it.

If the roof is severely damaged or past its lifespan, it will have to be replaced. If the damage is not that serious, but still significant, you’ll have to weigh your options and decide how to proceed.

If You Want a Quick and Hassle-Free Sale, Repair the Roof

Prospective buyers might not be interested in your house if it needs significant roof repairs. Even a small leak can lead to serious moisture damage, and things will only get worse with time. You’ll need to have the roof repaired before you list it for sale.

Even if you find someone willing to buy the house as-is, the person’s lender might refuse to approve a mortgage due to the roof damage. Repairing the roof before you put your home on the market can help you avoid these sorts of problems.

If You Have to Move Quickly or Can’t Afford to Fix the Roof, Offer a Repair Credit

Getting your roof repaired can take time. You’ll have to contact a few local contractors to have them inspect the roof and give you estimates. Once you select a company, you might have to wait for them to take care of other projects or order materials before they can begin to work on your house. If you can’t wait because you have to move soon to start a new job, you can offer a repair credit and let the buyer fix the roof later.

The cost of repairs can influence your decision. You’re probably planning to buy another house, and you might also have to purchase new furniture or appliances. You might want to fix the roof before you sell your current home, but you might not be able to afford an expensive repair bill right now. In that case, offering a repair credit can be your best course of action.

Talk to Your Agent

Your real estate agent understands local market conditions and how the condition of the roof can affect a home sale. Discuss the issue with your agent to get advice tailored to your specific circumstances.