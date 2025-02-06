Buying a flipped house can be a way to own a like-new home in the neighborhood you desire or can end up being a costly nightmare, depending on the quality of the work done. Some flipped homes are completed by experienced professionals, while others are flipped by someone looking to make a quick cash windfall. You can typically identify a flipped home by searching the sales history to see if it last sold within the last year or so. If you’re considering buying a flipped home, read on for signs of a bad house flip.

Rotted pipes

Corroded or damaged pipes are a significant endeavor to replace. If there are signs of damaged pipes, such as low water pressure, leaks or wet spots around the pipes, signs of mold, or slow drainage, the pipes may be old. Old, damaged plumbing shows that the contractor completed the cosmetic work but failed to replace the home’s bones.

Messy work

Carefully reviewing the quality of the work will give you an idea of how detailed or sloppy the construction team was. There are signs that the contractor cut corners during construction, such as leaving gaps around outlet plates, cutting the tile too short, or leaving jagged lines when they should be straight. These signs indicate the work was done quickly and needed more precision. Sloppy cosmetic work can also be a sign that the more significant work, such as foundation repair, plumbing, electrical and HVAC work, was also done sloppily.

No permits

If you’re considering buying a flipped house, check with the village to verify if a permit was issued to complete the work. If a license was not issued, the finished house never went through the inspection process. Work completed without a permit can also mean quality and safety concerns and may pose resale issues.

Signs of water damage

Indications of mildew or water stains can be signs of plumbing issues in the home. This can become a time-consuming, costly issue and present health concerns.

The contractor has negative reviews

Suppose you’re eyeing a flipped property. Research the contractor or construction company to find past reviews from clients, homeowners and real estate agents. Look through the contractor’s social media pages and even search the Better Business Bureau. If there are consistency issues with any negative feedback, this house may also have the same issues.

What to Do When You’re Buying a Flip

See it in person

Buying a flip can be risky if you’re buying a home from out of town and relying on video tours and photos. Since everything will be new, the house will photograph exceptionally well. However, it’s essential to see the craftsmanship in person to assess the quality of work.

Work with an experienced team

Working with an agent who is experienced with flipped homes can give you insight into the quality of the work and the particulars to pay attention to. A knowledgeable inspector is also an essential part of the team, assessing the foundation, plumbing, electric, roof and HVAC, among other areas of the house.