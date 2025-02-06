Living below your means can give you greater financial freedom and peace of mind. Reducing the amount you spend each month can free up money that you can use to pay off debt, beef up your emergency fund, invest for retirement or save for a car, vacation or new house.

People often think that reducing their expenses will require them to give up things they enjoy, but that’s not necessarily true. The key is to be mindful about where your hard-earned money goes and eliminate wasteful or excessive spending.

Identify Your Top Priorities

Think about what’s important to you and make sure that the way you spend money aligns with your values. Aside from essentials, such as housing, food and transportation, you might have a hobby that you enjoy, or you might like to travel or donate money to a charitable organization. When you’re clear about what truly matters to you, it will be easier to identify areas where you can reduce your spending without feeling deprived.

Look at Recent Financial Statements

Many people don’t realize how much they spend on things that aren’t even important to them. The easiest way to figure out where you’re wasting money is to review your bank and credit card statements from the past few months. Look for things like subscriptions, restaurant meals, entertainment, clothing, electronic gadgets and impulse purchases, and ask yourself if those things were worth it.

Adjust Your Lifestyle

Eating out can be expensive. Cooking dinner at home and taking your lunch to work can save you a bundle. Instead of going to restaurants with family and friends, you can take turns hosting potlucks.

You might need a car to get back and forth to work, but your current vehicle might get poor gas mileage. If that’s the case, consider trading it in and buying a more fuel-efficient vehicle. Carpooling and using public transportation might also be viable ways to save money.

Look for More Affordable Alternatives

It might be possible to reduce your monthly expenses without making any changes to your day-to-day life. For instance, you might be able to get the same auto and homeowners insurance coverage at a lower rate by switching to a different company. If you currently have your policies through two different insurers, you might qualify for a discount if you bundle them and get both policies through one company.

Some service providers will lower your bills if you simply call and ask. If you’ve been a loyal customer for years and you say that you’re thinking about switching to a competitor, a representative might offer you a discount to keep your business. Contact your internet, cell phone and cable/streaming providers and see if you can reduce your rates.

Take Control of Your Spending

You don’t necessarily have to make major lifestyle changes to achieve greater financial security. Focus on your priorities and identify ways that you can save money without feeling deprived.