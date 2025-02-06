During the winter, you and your kids might long to spend time outdoors, or it might be so cold that you just want to stay inside where it’s warm. No matter the weather, you can find activities that the entire family will enjoy.

Outdoor Fun

Spending time outside is important for both physical and mental health. Being cooped up indoors can make people tired, anxious and irritable. Days are shorter during the winter, so take advantage of sunlight when it’s available.

Look for activities that your kids will enjoy. No matter where you live, you probably have an ice-skating rink nearby. If your children are old enough, consider taking the family on a skiing trip. Your kids can take lessons and start on beginners’ trails until they gain enough experience and confidence to navigate more challenging trails.

You don’t necessarily have to spend money to have fun outdoors this winter. Grab a sled or inner tube, head to a local park and take turns sliding down a hill.

If that would be too much for your kids, go for a walk in a park on a crisp winter day. If you see any tracks on the ground, try to figure out what kind of animal made them.

After it snows, head outside and enjoy it. You can make a snowman and decorate it with clothes that your kids have outgrown, build a fort or make snow angels.

Indoor Activities

When the temperature drops, you won’t be able to stay outdoors for long. There might be some days when it’s too cold to go outside at all. In that case, you’ll need ways to keep everyone entertained while you hunker down inside.

Board games and card games can help you pass the time and bond on a chilly winter day or evening. Choose games based on your children’s ages and interests. You can also have a scavenger hunt or a dance contest.

Baking cookies is a fun way to beat the winter blues. You can make a favorite recipe or experiment with different flavors and decorations. Find ways to get your kids involved in the process, regardless of their ages. Even a toddler can crack eggs or help you stir the batter.

Forge Stronger Bonds This Winter

With school vacations and snow days, you’ll have ample opportunity to spend time together as a family during the winter. These activities can be fun for children of all ages and abilities, as well as parents.

Ask your kids to suggest other ways to enjoy your time together. You might wind up creating a new family tradition.