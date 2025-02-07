Whether you believe in New Year’s resolutions, setting new intentions, or setting new goals, craving a fresh start in all aspects of your life often includes your home. If you have plans to update some areas of your home this year, here is some design inspiration to help you begin your planning.

Sustainable materials

Using sustainable materials throughout your home offers numerous benefits, including longevity, environmental benefits, health benefits, and a unique design perspective. Examples of these types of materials include organic textiles, reclaimed wood, natural stone, recycled glass, and natural textiles, such as cotton, linen, and wool.

Smart technology

Smart technology is no longer considered an upgrade but a standard part of home design. This level of technology can be seamlessly integrated into the home design so it looks like an intentional part of the design. Whether it’s smart appliances, Wi-Fi-enabled systems, or the ability to control your home via your smartphone, smart home elements can be concealed elegantly into your home design.

Chocolate brown interiors

The Pantone Color of the Year often sets the tone for the year’s color palettes. The 2025 color of the year is Mocha Mouse, a “warming, brown hue imbued with richness. It nurtures us with its suggestion of the delectable qualities of chocolate and coffee, answering our desire for comfort,” as described by the Pantone website. Incorporating this color in your home can start the new year on a cozy, warm, and enveloping note.

Wellness spaces

The beginning of every year often brings a renewed focus on health and wellness. However, many homes may see this dedicated space inside the house instead of seeking these health benefits elsewhere. From infrared saunas, red light therapy, cold plunge pools, meditation spaces, and steam showers, soaking in these health benefits at home is the ultimate luxury.

Livability

Rooms that are infrequently used, such as formal dining and living rooms, may be transformed into spaces that can be used frequently and by everyone. For example, more approachable dining rooms can double as game rooms, weeknight dinner spots, or cocktail lounges. Multi-functional living rooms can include spots for lounging, reading, playing games, mixing a cocktail, or working.

Thoughtful lighting schemes

Lighting can be one of the most accessible ways to transform the look and feel of a room. There is a general shift away from recessed lighting to a more layered lighting scheme. A chandelier as a focal point, accented by sconces, art lamps, floor lamps, and table lamps, creates a coccyx and enveloping space.

Timeless selections

Keeping up with trends and fads can be exhausting. Thoughtfully selected, timeless pieces ensure you’re investing in pieces that will last decades, are better for the environment, and can reduce the decision fatigue that comes with always trying to keep up with the latest trends.