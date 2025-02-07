As you create your personal and professional resolutions, developing a set for your home is also helpful. This set of resolutions can serve as an ongoing guidebook to ensure your home remains in excellent condition throughout the year. If you want to set your homeowner resolutions for the year, read on for inspiration.

Create a seasonal maintenance checklist

Creating a seasonal maintenance checklist will help you stay on track with the critical home maintenance items that should be completed each season. Dividing these tasks by season will help the list feel manageable. Checking off these tasks will help your home look well-maintained and can also help prevent any more significant issues from arising. Examples of seasonal tasks may include:

Maintaining the gutters, turning off the exterior home spigots, sealing leaky windows and doors, and regular HVAC system maintenance in the winter.

Completing seasonal lawn maintenance, window washing, and deep interior cleaning in the spring.

Avoid fast furniture

Resolving to avoid fast furniture will offer both personal and environmental benefits. Committing to investing in high-quality pieces that will last will ensure that you’re bringing pieces into your home that will stand the test of time and won’t be on the curb in the next few years.

Say no to trends

A timeless home design scheme can create an ageless yet current space. To make a timeless home, focus on natural materials like wood, natural stone, and wool; select classic finishes, such as polished nickel and unlacquered brass; and blend patterns and textures. If you crave trends, bring in smaller pieces, such as throw pillows, small art pieces, or shelf decor.

Design for how you live

Designing spaces based on how you think they should be is the easiest way to never use them. Every room in your home should be designed around how you and your family live. If you have a formal living room that no one ever enters, transform it into a room everyone can use. This could be like creating a conversation area, a game table, a small desk, and a gathering space.

Commit to a clutter-free lifestyle

Clutter can be incredibly draining on your energy, time, and space. The more clutter you have, the less time you have, as you spend this time searching for items that should be easily accessible. Commit to clearing the clutter by taking a room-by-room approach. Set a deadline for your clutter-clearing initiative so you can enjoy this transformation early in the year.

Reduce your home’s energy usage

Reducing your home’s energy can positively impact the environment and your bank account. Whether you conduct an audit yourself or hire an energy expert, assessing how efficiently the home’s insulation, thermostat, HVAC system, and water heater can help you create a plan to reduce the energy your home consumes and lower your annual bills.