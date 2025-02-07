We’re well into the new year, but it’s not too late to be setting goals and making plans that can ensure that 2025 is one of your best yet. Studies have shown that that excess clutter can contribute to mental health challenges and stress. One of the simplest ways to support your comfort and calm within your home is to make a plan to get organized and tidy up.

Entryway

Whether you have a larger mudroom or foyer, or simply have a small space by the front door for a landing zone, organizing and deep cleaning your entryway should not be neglected. Creating a calm and clean space right when you walk into your door will ensure that guests feel welcome and invited, and will ensure that when you walk through the door you are met with a space of comfort and calm. take the time to get rid of or remove excess coats and jackets or shoes, and be sure to do a deep clean of baseboards and flooring in this area. Since it’s such a high-traffic space, it’s likely that your entryway sees more dirt and grime than the rest of your home.

Laundry Room

Your laundry room can use some extra care while you are focused on deep cleaning. Now is the time to tackle your laundry room, washing machine and dryer since the space can accumulate excess dust and lint. For your washer, wipe down the lids and sides with a damp cloth and mild cleaner; look out for any spilled detergent. Now is an excellent time to run a washing machine cleaning cycle. For your dryer, wipe down the exterior and clean the lint trap. Use a vacuum to remove lint build-up from the vent hose and be sure to check for clogs in the exterior vent. Declutter any shelving and wipe them down, along with mopping the floors and wiping the baseboards.

Freezer

An often-forgotten space, your freezer does deserve an occasional deep clean. Get rid of freezer-burnt or old items to ensure you are not overbuying or losing track of items that should be eaten soon. Take a moment to wipe down the inside of the freezer. For standalone freezers, be sure to vacuum the condenser coils on the back or bottom of the freezer to remove dust and debris and improve efficiency.