There’s no doubt that reading more can offer a lot of benefits for everyone in the family, but this is especially true for growing children who are learning to become lifelong readers. If you are hoping to reduce screen time, help your kids in school and simply want to get back into reading more yourself, these are some helpful ways to get the whole family reading.

Join Library Events

While a book club may be impractical for a family with a range of ages, your local library probably has an event or activity fit for everyone. Many libraries have early reader activities for babies and toddlers and offer reading clubs or activities for all ages up through senior citizens. Contact your local library to see what options are available to the members of your family. This can be an excellent way to get connected in your local community and get excited about reading along with others who have the same goals.

Have Cafe Days

If you have a local coffee shop that offers a cozy space, it can be an excellent incentive for children and adults alike. Have everyone take their favorite book and order a smoothie or delicious drink from your local cafe. Take 15 to 20 minutes to read while enjoying a delicious drink or pastry as a special outing. This can help kids associate reading with a fun and adventurous activity rather than a chore.

Create a Cozy Reading Space

Having a warm and welcoming place to read that’s quiet and calm is key for focus and retention. This is especially true for children who are developing those burgeoning reading skills. Create a cozy reading nook in your living room or the kids bedrooms, so they have a space to go and just focus on their book.

Find a Family Book

Just like with any habit, parents need to lead by example. Find a family book that you all can enjoy together. The adults can read aloud to the kids, or if kids are old enough, they can also take turns reading to the family. If you all simply want to enjoy a story together, an audiobook can be an excellent option since the professional reader may be more engaging for everyone to listen to.