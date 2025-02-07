If you’re listing your home during the cold winter months, it may need extra help to appeal to buyers. While you can’t make the grass green, the flowers bloom, or ensure the sun shines, you can create a warm and welcoming retreat inside. Read on for ways to create a cozy home for winter showings.

Focus on the exterior

Before showings and open houses, shovel and salt the driveway, walkways, and front entry space. Display fresh seasonal planters and a new entry mat. When buyers walk into the home, make sure there is a place for them to sit and remove their shoes or put on booties, as well as a surface for them to rest their bag, beverage, or other belongings.

Turn on the heat

If you prefer to keep your home cooler, heat it before showings and open houses. A warm home feels more inviting, and buyers may wonder if there are issues with the furnace or HVAC system if it is too cold.

Select a seasonal scent

A subtle seasonal scent can feel inviting and make the house feel like home. A fresh citrus scent is the perfect way to kick off a new year and make the home feel crisp and clean. Lighting candles or diffusing oils can gently waft the scent through the home.

Light the fire

If you have operable fireplaces, lighting the fire before guests come over can show that the fireplace is working correctly and can also create a warm and restful atmosphere. A room staged with a lit fire, minimal decor, and cozy accents can be the perfect background when winter homebuyers enter the room.

Add seasonal accents

Adding a few seasonal throw pillows, blankets, and seasonal yet neutral accessories, such as coffee table accessories or art, can make the home feel seasonally relevant and inviting and help buyers envision themselves curling up on the sofa in front of the fire next winter. Fresh seasonal foliage can breathe some life into the home, which can be especially important during a time of year when little has bloomed outdoors.

Showcase the natural light

Natural light is particularly important in the winter. Open all the window treatments and clear furniture and accessories away from the windows so this light can shine through and illuminate the space.

Set up the outdoor living space

If you have a covered outdoor living space or a fire feature, consider setting up this area to showcase this amenity. Light the fire, set out a tray of s’mores and hot chocolate supplies, and display a stack of outdoor blankets. Just because it’s cold out doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy all the home’s exterior has to offer.

Display a photo album of summer photos

Setting out a photo album of photos of your home in the summer can be helpful for buyers who want to know what the house looks like when the landscaping is lush and the backyard is set up. Showing photos of the outdoor living space, the garden, landscaping, and flowers can excite buyers about their summer plans.