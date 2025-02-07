Winter is the ideal time to slow down, luxuriate at home, and invest in some well-deserved self-care. You can wind down and relax when you visit the spa because of the soothing sounds, soft lighting, appealing scents, and luxurious accessories and projects. Bringing all these elements into your home can create a spa-like atmosphere that you don’t need to make an appointment to visit. Here are some ways to elevate your home spa experience.

Prepare the soaking tub

Investing in a soaking tub can warm even the chilliest bones on a sub-zero winter evening. A free-standing tub can become the focal point of your at-home spa. Including a caddy for a book, beverage, and candle can help the weariest winter muscles relax.

Add heated flooring

Radiant heated flooring in the bathroom will keep you warm underfoot on cold winter mornings and after you get out of the shower. Layering plush rugs over the heated floors will offer extra comfort and softness.

Consider the scents

Different scents can offer different benefits, whether it’s calming or energizing. Eucalyptus in the shower or a citrus candle can be an energizing way to begin the day, while a lavender candle can help you unwind for the night.

Use technology to elevate the space

The right technology can elevate your home spa from a regular bathroom to a true escape.

A smart mirror can provide ideal lighting while offering weather updates and music streaming.

Voice-controlled speakers to play relaxing playlists, guided meditations, or spa music

A smart thermostat will ensure the space remains at the perfect temperature for you.

Replace the linens

Replacing your existing bath towels, hand towels, and washcloths with an upgraded set will make every shower a luxurious experience. Plush, oversized towels warmed with a heated towel rack are the perfect way to envelop yourself after you step out of the shower.

Create a thoughtful lighting plan

Lighting plays a significant role in creating a relaxing atmosphere. Dimmable overhead lighting and sconces installed at face level can create a soft, soothing background that will help you glow from within when you look in the mirror.

Enhance the shower

Converting the shower into a steam shower can lend a spa-like effect to your bathroom. Including a bench will provide a place to sit and soak in the benefits of the steam. A rainfall showerhead can help you wash away the day, while a multi-function showerhead can offer massage benefits. As a finishing touch, adding eucalyptus bundles can lend a spa-inspired aroma.

Include an infrared sauna

Adding wellness elements to the bathroom will help it feel like a true getaway. For example, building an infrared sauna into the bathroom design will provide a place for you to relax and soak in the detoxification benefits before you shower.