The foundation of wellness and health begins with the habits you cultivate at home. Taking care of your health needs, both physical and emotional, can positively impact all areas of your life. When you lead a busy life, leaving the house to run, attend fitness classes, or center yourself can be time-consuming. Incorporating these resources into your home can make leading a healthy and mindful life feel more attainable. Below are some elements that go into having a well-rounded at-home wellness room.

Cardio system

Whether you prefer to walk, run, cycle, or log miles on the elliptical, having a cardio machine or system in your home will help you achieve your step goals and get your heart pumping. You can use these machines for an intense cardio session or even a 10-minute walk post-dinner.

Weights

Incorporating a free weight or kettlebell collection, weight machines, or a system for guided workouts can ensure you regularly build your strength, muscle, and endurance. Installing gym flooring will help to protect your floors from the impact.

Infrared sauna

Infrared saunas induce sweating, which may help detoxify the body, improve circulation, relieve pain, improve sleep, and reduce stress. Unlike traditional saunas, infrared saunas are typically smaller structures and easier to install at home.

Cold-plunge tank

A small, at-home cold plunge can also offer benefits, including faster recovery from workouts, boosting circulation, and improving sleep quality. Including this in your wellness room is an excellent way to finish a workout or use it whenever your body can benefit from all it offers.

Meditation space

Creating a meditation space can help you clear your mind whenever you need a mental break. A mat, pillows or cushions, candles, soft lighting, soft colors, and ambient sounds can set the scene for a restful and mindful meditation area.

Yoga or mobility space

A space dedicated to stretching, yoga, and mobility work can help you work through any stress and tension from the day. A mat, soft lighting, the ability to increase the heat and humidity, and having enough room to lie down, move, and stretch are all aspects of a well-planned yoga space.

Massage area

If massages are one of your indulgences, consider installing a massage room and table in your wellness space to bring this luxury to you. Hiring an at-home masseuse can save time while allowing you to reap the benefits of a massage, such as reduced muscle tension, better range of motion, recovery, and enhanced performance.

Filtered water and rest station

A space to refill your water station and cool down can be the wellness room perk you didn’t know you were missing. Having instant access to clean, cold water, an ice machine, a small refrigerator filled with cold towels, and a post-workout fresh-pressed juice can make every workout feel like the ultimate indulgence.