Buying a luxury home isn’t just about the property. It’s also the neighborhood, the available amenities, and the resources that align with your and your family’s needs. While some people define luxury as convenience, like being able to walk to restaurants, shopping, and a train line, others describe it as living in an area with the top school district, or others may want to live in a community with golfing, tennis, a club or other recreational amenities. Read on for ways to choose the perfect luxury home in a neighborhood that fits your lifestyle.

Lifestyle amenities

Luxury properties are often in luxury communities that offer a host of elevated amenities. Whether it’s your primary residence or a second property, living in a community with golf courses, private clubhouses, tennis courts and spa facilities can bring leisure and luxury to your everyday living. If this is for you, you may consider looking into communities or neighborhoods with

Fitness centers

Walking trails

Golf courses

Tennis and pickleball courts

Private events

Security

Feeling safe and secure can be the ultimate luxury. Selecting a neighborhood with a strong technological infrastructure could include 24/7 gated access, advanced security systems and secure internet infrastructure. These features can offer physical and digital safety.

Top-rated schools

Proximity to excellent schools can be a top priority if you have school-aged children. Even if you don’t have children, homes in areas with highly regarded schools often retain higher property values. Some factors to consider as you review schools include:

Review the local public and private schools by researching the rankings, curriculum and extracurricular offerings of local schools.

Calculate the proximity from the school to the homes, as short commutes to schools can significantly improve daily routines.

Look into special programs and unique academic, arts or social offerings.

Location and accessibility

Luxury living often balances privacy with convenience. Being able to live in a community that affords privacy while still having convenient access to necessary amenities tops many homebuyer’s neighborhood criteria. Here are some elements you may consider:

Proximity to work and transportation by considering the commute to your workplace and access to major highways or airports.

The shopping and dining nearby, such as high-end boutiques, gourmet grocery stores and fine dining options.

Cultural and recreational opportunities that can enhance your lifestyle, like museums, theaters, parks and other cultural amenities.

Having top-tier medical facilities and wellness centers should be within reach.

Consider the long-term value

A luxury home is a significant investment, so consider the neighborhood’s potential for long-term appreciation by looking into a few essential factors. These include:

The local market trends, such as property values and growth trends in the area.

Any future development plans, such as new shopping centers or infrastructure projects, can influence future value.

Established neighborhoods with unique features or limited availability often maintain their value.

By focusing on amenities, schools, accessibility and community culture, you can find a neighborhood that meets your needs and enhances your day-to-day life.