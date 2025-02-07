In real estate there’s a reason the key phrase is “location location location.” With a little dreaming, some willingness to invest time and money a lot about a home can be changed over time to meet your needs as a homeowner. Unfortunately, the location is not one of them. For this reason, it is imperative that you do your research and evaluate your potential home’s location long before you buy.

General Online Research

Thankfully, today’s internet has everything that you need to know about a particular area all accessible to the right researcher. This makes it a lot easier to evaluate a specific City or neighborhood long before you decide to move. Do your general research before you commit to a new home check things like local crime data, school ratings and home value trends. You can use real estate sites like Zillow or Redfin to research home appreciation rates or local property records, and you can even check city planning websites to verify if any upcoming projects may affect local traffic or property value. While you can’t know and predict everything, a good base of research is highly recommended before you make a home purchase

Take a Walk

While online research is imperative, it can’t tell you the full story. Sometimes a quick walk around the block is what it takes to really get to know a neighborhood’s feel. While many potential buyers opt for a quick drive-through, a walk will introduce sites and sounds that you may have otherwise missed. Look for things like sidewalks, parks or green spaces that would be great for kids or for your pet. Take a look at how well-maintained the homes and yards in the area may be. This is also an excellent time to note any nearby amenities like grocery stores, restaurants or other accommodations within walking distance. Be sure to stop by at different times of the day or week to get a clear picture of the noise and traffic.

Get Chatty

While you’re on your walk, it’s an excellent idea to say hello to anyone in the neighborhood that you may come across. Strike up a conversation and find out the ins and outs of the neighborhood. Ask neighbors about their experience living in the area and if there are any community events or HOA rules that you need to be aware of before you decide to buy.