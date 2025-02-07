Having guests can be a source of fun and pride as a homeowner, but it can also be a source of stress if you aren’t adequately prepared. This is especially true for out-of-town guests who may be staying at your home for more extended periods of time. While your home doesn’t have to be as lovely as the closest 5-star hotel, you certainly want your guests to feel welcome and comfortable in your space.

Declutter and Clean

Just like with any guest, you want your space to feel welcoming and organized. Long before your guests arrive, it’s time to do a fresh decluttering and cleaning session. Tackle spaces that you may have overlooked in your day today, and be sure to declutter any areas where your guests may need extra space. For instance, declutter the guest bedroom closet to make sure they have adequate space to put their stuff. Now’s the time to give guest bathrooms and shared spaces an extra scrub to make it sparkling and cozy.

Prep the Guest Sleeping Area

If the guest bed has been unused for a long period of time, now is a great time to wash and change the sheets, fluff pillows and provide extra blankets. This can ensure nothing is dusty and will make everyone feel more comfortable. Be sure to clear spaces for suitcases or provide an area for your guests to unpack. Make sure that any bedside essentials like lamps or charging outlets are easily accessible for your guest.

Stock Bathroom Essentials

No guest wants to feel uncomfortable asking you for toiletries. Before your guests arrive, clearly lay out bath and hand towels and go above and beyond by providing extra shampoo, conditioner and general toiletry items. Be sure that your guests can clearly see where to access these items, as well as essential things like extra toilet paper, soap and even the toilet plunger. This way your guest doesn’t have to feel uncomfortable asking for an item at the moment.

Set Out Guest Snacks

If you will be providing food for your guests, be sure to ask about preferences or any dietary needs before they arrive. Create a spot where guest snacks are clearly available (this can save you time and makes guests feel at home). Set out some grab-and-go foods on the counter and let guests know where they can find dishes, utensils and basic appliances.