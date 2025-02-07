When thinking about cleaning and organizing, your freezer may not be on the top of your list of places to tackle. However, an organized and clean freezer can offer you time-savings and encourage healthier choices when it comes to your food. Creating an organized and accessible freezer space can ensure that cooking and food prep is seamless and will prevent overbuying.

Use Normal Organizing Flow

Cleaning and organizing your freezer isn’t significantly different from other areas of your home. Realistically, organizing your food items can have the same organizing flow as your bedroom closet. This means it’s important to declutter first. For food items this means looking for expired or freezer-burned items. This process is also an important time to take stock so you don’t purchase duplicates in the future.

Use Zones

A common organizing tool is using zones. While this is a great idea within your home, it can also be helpful in your freezer space. Dedicate specific bins or shelves for categories. For example, the top shelf can be used for ice cream and frozen snacks while the bottom shelf is dedicated to bulk meats. You can even create an ‘eat soon’ section for items that have been in the freezer long enough that they will risk freezer burn.

Use Extra Racks

Using extra racks and bins to sort like items. This can be especially helpful if you are freezing in portion size. Dividing bulk items like chicken breast or soup into smaller portions for single use can make your cooking easier and eliminate mess. However, this can mean more items to organize in your freezer, using extra backs or bins to sort everything can make this process more manageable and ensure you get the most out of the food that you make and your freezer space.

Regularly Declutter

Just like with any area of your home, regular decluttering can be key to keeping your organization long-lasting. If you notice items that will not be eaten, consider donating anything you can and tossing or composting the rest. Keeping an item in your freezer and not eating it won’t prevent waste and can actually contribute to more waste since a cluttered freezer can contribute to overbuying.