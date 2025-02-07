Some design trends seem to come out of nowhere, but many are easier for experts to track and predict. Top interior design trends often tie together specific elements and evoke similar feelings within the home, which is certainly true for 2025.

Earthy Interiors

Coming out of the whitewashed minimalist trend homeowners are looking for a little bit more grounding in their interior design. However, many homeowners are not quite ready to embrace maximalist color palettes. For this reason, 2025 will likely bring a resurgence of earthy tones, mixed with moody or striking accents. Pantone’s color of the year, “Mocha Mousse,” is an excellent example of this earthy base that can easily pair with rich jewel tones or bright, vibrant tones for a powerful accent color pallet.

Sustainability to Stay

Sustainability continues to be so important for homeowners, and this is even more true as the younger generations enter into homeownership themselves. Especially for the youngest generation of homeowners, sustainability is key simply out of the desire to reduce their personal environmental impact. However, every generation of homeowners can get excited about the cost-effective and energy-efficient options on the market today. Design trends reflect this with the rising popularity of recycled or natural furniture and decor items, as well as a resurgence of thrifted art finds.

Whimsical Artwork

There is no doubt that 2025 will be the year of whimsical artwork. As social media trends have created a love for thrifted finds, homeowners are becoming increasingly drawn to quirky and unique decor finds. Don’t be surprised to see unexpected shapes, sizes and materials in the most-loved artwork in 2025. Expect to see items that traditionally clash but are grounded by a cohesive color palette, which can add a relaxed yet anchored feel to the space.

Wood Accents

With the rising trend of earthy tones and an important place on sustainability, there is no doubt that we will see more wood accents being incorporated into homes in 2025. Biodegradable and natural products like wood and bamboo will certainly be coveted finds for furniture and home items this year.

Smart Home Swaps

While sustainability and a calm, relaxed interior will be a design priority in 2025, there’s no doubt that homeowners still want modern amenities and day-to-day convenience. For this reason, expect to see sleek and simple additions within the home, like color-changing LED lighting and smart thermostats. Items that can offer additional comfort and style while contributing to an ethos of sustainability and relaxation will be easy swaps this year.