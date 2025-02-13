Whether it’s a gift from a colleague or a vacation souvenir, a mug can serve as both a functional household item and a nostalgic memento of a special person or place.

The problem is, we often wind up with way too many of them, leading to a cabinet cluttered by old or chipped mugs—or those that are just not the right size—that we’re too sentimental to part with. If that’s the case in your home, try one of these three clever ideas from the Simplify blog for breathing new life into mugs that are past their prime.

Turn them into planters. From herbs to succulents, a mug serves as the perfect small planter for diminutive plants. Put a layer of pebbles on the bottom for water drainage, add potting soil and pop in your plant, finding a nice sunny spot for it to call home. Mugs also make a perfect planter for clippings of plants you want to propagate. These new plants make a lovely and personal gift as well.

Turn them into organizers. A favorite mug is a great addition to your desktop, perfect for housing pens and pencils or rubber bands and clips. You can also use it as an ad hoc candy dish for your favorite sweet treats or mints. This idea works in any room of the house—use a mug to house hair clips and scrunchies in the bathroom, pocket change in the kitchen or matches near the fireplace.

Turn them into DIY candleholders. Instead of investing in new candleholders, tap into your crafty side and create your own candle using a mug as the base. Purchase wax from a hobby store or use remnants from old candles. Melt the wax in a double boiler, attach a wick to the center of the mug, then pour in the melted wax and trim the wick once it’s cooled and solidified. This also makes a thoughtful gift.

The above ideas will extend the life of your extra mugs, and keep some of your favorite memories a part of your life.

