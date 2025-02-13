A big moment in anyone’s life is the day they decide to welcome a new dog into their home. While the occasion is filled with excitement and joy, it’s important to understand the steps you should take to help your new family member adjust as quickly and as easily as possible to their new environment. Doggy daycare provider Camp Bow Wow, offers the following advice to new pet parents.

Manage expectations. Make sure everyone in your household understands that it may take several weeks or even months for your new dog to feel completely secure and at ease in your home. Be forgiving and don’t pass judgement about your dog’s behavior. It will take time for their true personality to emerge.

Create a safe space. Designate an area of your home to serve as your new dog’s “safe space”–a place they can retreat to whenever they’re feeling anxious or overwhelmed. Arrange this area with a comfy pet bed, soft blankets, chew toys and food and water so that your dog has everything they need nearby in order to help them feel secure.

Take it slow. Help keep your dog from getting overwhelmed or over-excited, by introducing new experiences gradually. Plan only one new activity per day, such as meeting a new person or practicing one training cue.

Take the time to observe. Getting to know your dog and understanding the best way to interact with them requires careful observation. Learn about dog body language and watch how your pup interacts with their new environment to understand their needs and emotions.

Make time for socialization. A happy life together requires effective socialization of your dog, so be sure to expose them to a variety of scenarios. Practice controlled, positive experiences with a variety of different people, dogs, objects and environments to help your dog become confident and adaptable. Regular visits to a safe, well-run doggy day care can help provide continued socialization.

Plan ahead. Eventually, your dog will need to adapt to separation, so start getting them used to being away from you, and help them build familiarity with the people and places they will frequent. Visit the vet or boarding facility with your pup to start building up positive experiences. Use day care for short periods of time before you need to leave your dog for an extended stay. Spend time at family members’ or neighbors’ homes who may be caring for your dog while you’re away.

Most of all, remember to be patient. Building a loving and healthy relationship with your new dog will take time, so stay calm and enjoy the small wins along the way.

