One of the easiest ways to update the look of any room is with the creative use of paint. For the cost of a can of paint, a new roller and brush, and some painter’s tape, you can affordably and quickly add a stylish new look to your home.\

According to research from painter’s tape brand, FrogTape, the following projects are at the top of the trend list for DIYers this year.

Furniture Refresh. Nearly 80% of DIYers say they’re considering refreshing an old piece of furniture in their home with a little paint. This trend involves cleaning, sanding and then painting or staining a piece of furniture, and then adding a decorative accent or chic hardware, such as new knobs and handles, to give it a fresh look. Also known as upcycling, this trend breathes new life into the unique character of vintage décor while giving the furniture a personalized feel. Most respondents feel motivated to do a DIY paint project like this because it saves them money (56%), it allows them to make their space unique (46%) and it’s more sustainable than buying new (30%). When it comes to picking out a piece of furniture to upcycle, a dresser, coffee table or bookshelf are among the top choices.

Creative Cabinets. While painting cabinets can sometimes feel daunting, almost 70% of DIYers say they would take on updating kitchen or bathroom cabinets if they had an easy how-to guide to follow. The experts at FrogTape recommend using a low-adhesion tape that won’t damage newly painted surfaces. If you’re a newbie DIYer, start by painting your cabinets all one color; if you have more experience, feel free to experiment by adding vibrant pops of colors to accent cabinets. If you’re stuck on which tone to paint the cabinets, research shows a wood stain or neutral color, such as a soft white or earthy beige, are always popular. Other great cabinet updates include adding open shelving or replacing hardware for a fresh, modern look.

Color Drenching. Creating a canopy of one rich, deep hue across an entire room is among the year’s most sought-after painting projects. This trend can be done by choosing one color or several shades of the same color, selecting a space and then covering the walls, trim and even the ceiling in that one cohesive hue. According to FrogTape’s research, DIYers say the bedroom is the first room in their home they would want to saturate with color.

Adding Texture. More homeowners are making their spaces feel warm and welcoming by adding depth and dimension to a wall, piece of accent furniture or fireplace. One of the most popular painting projects that DIYers are interested in is painting the fireplace to add a bold pop of color on the textured surface. Another emerging technique is applying limewash paint, a mixture of crushed limestone and natural pigments, to a wall for a texturized and moody finish.

Nature-Inspired Murals & Faux Wallpaper. Whether it’s hand-drawn organic shapes or botanical brushstrokes, DIYers are favoring nature-inspired elements to make their walls pop with personality, using stencils to create a faux wallpaper look or murals to bring the beauty of the outdoors inside. An easy way to start is by using a simple floral or leaf pattern, using painter’s tape or stencils as a guide to outline the design on a clean, dry surface, before beginning to apply paint.