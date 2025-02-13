Nothing adds magic to the holiday season like adorning our homes with a display of lights. There’s no reason why you can’t maintain some of this sparkle year-round, however, so keep some of those lights available to use year-round. Try some of these simple yet impactful ideas from the Redesign blog for using fairy lights to add a special glow to your home on a daily basis.

Light up your patio or porch. While you may add string lights to your outdoor seating areas when having guests over in the summer, there’s no reason not to light up these spaces year round. Wrap lights around railings, over fences or through nearby trees to create an inviting glow even in the chilly months of the year, the perfect accompaniment to a fire pit or chiminea. Make sure the lights you use are waterproof and approved for outdoor use.

Add a sense of calm to your bedroom. Elevate your bedroom’s role as a sanctuary by draping a string of lights along your headboard or wrapping them around your curtain rods. The warm ambience will help create a sense of calm, the perfect atmosphere for a sound slumber.

Accent your bookshelves. Whether your shelves house your library of treasured books, favorite photos or prized collection of seashells, a string of fairylights will help highlight your special items, and add a special glow to the room.

Create a lighted centerpiece. Add elegance to the dinner table at any time of the year by arranging lights in a glass container, such as a crystal vase or a collection of mason jars. This magical look will add a warm and festive glow to your next party or just an intimate dinner for two. Use a warm white shade for a soft look or a bright color for a more festive atmosphere.

Highlight a photo gallery. If you have a collection of favorite photos arranged gallery style on a wall, weave a delicate string of lights between and around the frames to create warmth and add a museum-like touch to your photos. This is an especially great way to bring old photos or black-and-white portraits to life.

The ideas for using string lights year-round are endless, so use your imagination to add this elevated design element to your home.