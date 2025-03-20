Understanding common design styles is a great way to find your own personal style, and can allow you to find decor aspects that you love. While few everyday homeowner’s interiors fit a specific interior design style, understanding what attracts you to your favorite design qualities can provide a great jumping-off point when curating your unique style.

Coastal Style

Coastal style is relatively self-explanatory. The design’s influences are beachy and can incorporate the most airy aspects of nautical decor. Colors evoke feelings of beachside living with a limited palette of light blues, turquoise or sea greens and white. The coastal style will also incorporate sandy hues and natural elements in the form of rattan, driftwood and pampas grass. To fully embody the feeling of resort living that a coastal style seeks to emulate, it can be helpful to err on the side of minimalism for a calm and uncluttered feel.

Mid-Century Modern

A popular design style right now, midcentury modern, pulls aspects of design from the mid-1940s to the late 1960s and–you guessed it–modernizes those influences. In this post-World War II era, furnishings emphasized function over ornamentation and often utilized organic shapes and patterns. This no-nonsense style is a hallmark of mid-century modern, but it is by no means boring. Mixed materials, including woods, glass, metal and vinyl, along with bold accent colors like reds, sages, golden yellows and blush all work together to create a cohesive and vibrant space while remaining usable by day-to-day family life.

Industrial

A modern take on the utilitarian style born of the 1700’s, industrial style is a minimalist style that highlights exposed materials like wood, brick, iron and steel; this masculine and sleek design focuses on a color palette of dark neutrals. Earthier warehouse tones like greens, browns, greys and dark blues are perfect for the moody and clean look that industrial style demands.

Cottagecore

In the fast-paced world we live in, there’s no doubt that a cozy cottage in the woods can sound like a nice respite. Cottagecore design evokes a quaint country feel and often incorporates vintage and handmade items, placing particular importance on belongings with their own story. Grandma’s hand-knit throw blanket, and your great-aunt’s floral quilt all have a place of honor in this style. With a focus on self-sufficiency and sustainability, handmade items are prevalent to embody the cozy domesticity of romanticized country living. Floral patterns, doilies and laces, along with natural elements and wood furniture pieces, bring this look together.