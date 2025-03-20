With inflation hitting in all areas, your grocery bill is likely no exception. While there’s certainly still a need for your family’s favorites on your list, there may be some budget-friendly ingredients that your household could take better advantage of to save on your grocery bill.

Dry Lentils

Lentils are a powerhouse of nutrition and are often overlooked in conventional Western diets. Lentils, like other legumes, have a high fiber content that helps to lower cholesterol levels and regulate blood pressure. Their antioxidants also contribute to heart disease protection. Plus, lentils are a legume with one of the highest protein content, making them perfect to use as a base for soup or a mix-in for a meatless dish (where you would otherwise use ground beef). When purchased dry and in bulk, lentils can be an extremely budget-friendly option, especially compared to other protein sources like meats.

Pastas or Protein Pastas

Pasta is a staple when it comes to budget-friendly cooking, and thankfully, it is traditionally loved by the pickiest kids, which makes it an essential ingredient for home cooking. From classic spaghetti to cold pasta salads, there is a lot of versatility that pasta offers your recipes and your budget. While your budget will stretch more with traditional pasta, if you want extra protein and fiber, opt for a chickpea or lentil pasta to make your dish a main meal without the need to add a large helping of meat, which may offer some great savings.

Canned or Tinned Fish

Easy to buy in bulk when on sale and easy to store for later, canned fish doesn’t have to mean tuna fish sandwiches for days. Sardines, smoked salmon and other varieties of fish may offer a delicious variety without spending as much as you might for fresh fish options. Whether you opt to go with a classic casserole or make lemon and dill fish cakes, there are a lot of recipes and options beyond the standard when it comes to canned or tinned fish.

Oats

A classically inexpensive ingredient, oats are an excellent option for health and budget reasons. However, don’t discount oats if you don’t plan to have oatmeal every morning, this fiber-rich pantry item is easy to buy in large bulk batches and can be used to make a plethora of delicious baked goods, as well as, used to bulk up savory foods like meatloaf or salmon patties.