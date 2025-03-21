Outdoor spaces evolve with features that blend comfort, aesthetics and functionality. These features can create a relaxing backyard oasis, from pool upgrades to revived patio designs and living room-inspired outdoor areas. Read on for ways to elevate your outdoor space in time for the warm weather ahead.

Resort-Style Pool Features

Turning your backyard into a resort-inspired pool means every day will feel like a vacation. Here are some resort-style features for your backyard pool.

Consider an infinity pool with vanishing edges that offer a sleek, modern look.

A natural pool is a chemical-free swimming pool that uses plants and water filtration to clean the water. This eco-friendly alternative often mimics the look of a lake or pond.

Vacation-inspired amenities like swim-up bars, an integrated spa in the pool and a custom lighting plan can create the ultimate backyard pool experience.

Incorporating smart pool technology, such as automated heating and chemical monitoring, can simplify and improve pool maintenance.

Fire and water feature combinations, such as fire bowls spilling into pools, add a dramatic touch.

Updated Patio Design

An updated patio design can transform your standard backyard into a proper outdoor living room. Features you can use to complete this transformation include:

Oversized pergolas and shaded structures to extend usable outdoor living space.

Materials like travertine, porcelain pavers and natural stone elevate the patio’s aesthetic.

Creating seamless indoor-outdoor transitions with retractable glass walls.

Installing outdoor fireplaces and fire pits to create cozy, year-round entertaining spaces.

Multi-functional spaces featuring dining areas, lounges and bar setups.

Interior Accents With Outdoor Durability

Your outdoor living space is only as comfortable as the pieces you incorporate. Viewing this space as an extension of your interior will guide you to select pieces that are beautiful, comfortable and, most importantly, durable enough to withstand the heat, sun and rain. Items to consider include:

Plush, weather-resistant seating with outdoor fabrics.

Smart entertainment systems, including weatherproof TVs and surround sound systems.

Outdoor rugs, custom lighting and statement decor.

Gourmet Outdoor Kitchens

Dining al fresco during the warmer months (almost) makes the cold, snowy winters worth it. Here are some ways to transform your grill station into a gourmet outdoor kitchen.

Creating a fully equipped outdoor kitchen by incorporating gourmet grills, pizza ovens and refrigeration units for seamless entertaining and dining at home.

Smart kitchen technology, including app-controlled appliances.

Creating outdoor dining areas with a dining table, chairs, tablescapes and outdoor lighting.

Wellness Features

Walking into your backyard and feeling embraced by peace and tranquility is priceless. Here are some wellness features to incorporate in your backyard: