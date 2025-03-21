An expensive and disruptive undertaking, it’s tempting to keep putting off replacing your roof. However, the longer you delay the decision, the bigger risk you run of causing costly damage to your home.

Before you move forward with replacing your roof, however, industry experts recommend asking a series of 12 questions, designed to help you make the best re-roofing decisions and ensure value and protection for your home.

According to the Metal Roofing Alliance (MRA), it pays to consider all options carefully, with the first step being to choose the material that will work best. Take your region’s climate into consideration and performance needs, such as sustainability and energy efficiency, as well as your style preferences and how long you plan to stay in your home.

Also consider how the material you choose may impact your insurance premiums. In many cases, using more durable materials, such as metal, may reduce your homeowner’s insurance costs as it’s less likely to be damaged and need costly repairs.

Keep in mind that the material you use may impact the price the roofer charges, and certain installers may push for using a particular material based on their own experiences and preferences. Once you’ve decided on the material you prefer, be sure to interview at least three installers to compare bids, experience and project details. Be sure to ask them the following essential questions:

How long have you and your company been in business?

Are you and your crew licensed, bonded and insured?

What is your experience working with my preferred roofing materials?

Can you provide three project examples and references from recent jobs you’ve completed?

What steps will you take to protect my property, home and landscaping during the process?

What is the brand/manufacturer of the materials you’ll be using and what is their track record?

What kind of product and installation warranties are offered—are they transferrable and how long is the product guaranteed to last?

What verifiable safety, performance and environmental standards, testing and regulations does the manufacturer adhere to?

What type of performance ratings does the product have for conditions such as severe weather and fire protection?

What customer service support do you and the manufacturer offer should an issue, problem or question arise?

Does the manufacturer have favorable reviews from other customers and credible, third-party business rating organizations?

Is the roofer and their team members of industry-leading trade organizations?



In addition to asking the above questions, beware of any contractor who demands cash or full payment upfront, has no physical address or identification, steers you to a specific lender or tries to act as the intermediary by asking to file insurance claims on your behalf, or who wants your personal financial information prior to starting the process.

Always verify a roofing company’s web and physical address, look up online reviews and ask for references, get cost estimates, schedules and other agreements in writing (in advance) and ensure they have the right permits. Also, if applicable, don’t forget to check with your HOA to refresh yourself on any design or project rules or requirements before the job starts, and communicate clearly with the contractor so that they are aware.