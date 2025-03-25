If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the disorganization that seems to be running rampant throughout your home, take a deep breath. And know that you’re not alone.

Even the most fastidious so-called neat freaks have moments when life gets too busy to maintain a tidy and neat home. But according to the lifestyle experts at Better Homes & Gardens, there is a relatively quick solution. By focusing your organization efforts on four key areas, your home will instantly feel less cluttered and more peaceful. So tackle the following areas as soon as possible:

The pantry. Organizing your kitchen will result in immediate benefits, so start by focusing on your pantry. Not only will this allow you to more easily access the ingredients you need while cooking, it will likely save you money at the grocery store since you will now have a clear inventory and can avoid buying duplicates. When organizing your pantry, use air-tight containers to house flour, sugar, grains, cereals, etc., to make them more visible and help them stay fresh, use risers for canned goods, and add a lazy Susan to help you easily find what you’re looking for. Take inventory every couple of weeks and keep it handy to help inform your shopping decisions.

The mudroom. If your mudroom is an indescript pile of shoes, sports equipment, bags and hats, then start by sorting through everything to see what you can discard or move to a more suitable location. Then consider outfitting the area with organizational items like a bench, shoe or coat rack, small bins or pegs—whatever helps you keep coats, hats, umbrellas and shoes neat and accessible.

Work zones. Take time to straighten up the areas of your home that are used for focus work, such as a home office, study nook or craft station. When such areas become disorganized and cluttered, they are no longer functional, which quickly leads to stress. Whip these areas back into shape by getting rid of old papers and useless knick knacks, re-home items that belong elsewhere, and add some organizational aids such as a cabinet, baskets, pen and pencil holders, shelves and whatever else can neatly store needed items.

Kids rooms. Understandably, children’s rooms can quickly become repositories for too much stuff, from old toys and plastic trinkets to outgrown clothes, party favors and old artwork. Take the time to tackle each area of your child’s room, such as the closet, bureau, desk and toy chest—and be sure to enlist their help to gain buy-in and to help them experience how much more enjoyable their room will be once it’s organized.