If you’re considering a kitchen remodel, you might be stuck on the question of what kind of flooring to install. There are plenty of durable and attractive options. To make the best choice, consider your family, your lifestyle and your budget.

Choose a Tough and Long-Lasting Material

When it comes to flooring, durability is critical. That’s particularly true in the kitchen, which tends to get more foot traffic than other rooms. With people cooking, washing dishes and pouring beverages, your kitchen floor will inevitably get wet. The flooring must also be able to handle dropped pans and utensils, and possibly children’s toys and pets’ nails.

Ceramic, porcelain and stone tile are durable kitchen flooring materials. Hardwood is another tough option, but it must be sealed to prevent moisture damage. Laminate and bamboo flooring are excellent alternatives to hardwood. Both offer the beautiful appearance of wood, but they’re better able to handle moisture.

Focus on Maintenance

Your kitchen floor will undoubtedly be exposed to dirt and spilled food and beverages, especially if you have kids. Look for a flooring material that’s easy to clean and that won’t show stains. Dirt is much less noticeable on brown or grey flooring than it is on a white or beige floor. Tiles with a pattern can also conceal dirt and stains.

Wood and stone can look stunning in a kitchen, but they’re hard to maintain. Vinyl flooring can be manufactured to resemble other materials, such as hardwood and stone, and vinyl is much easier to take care of.

Think About the Kitchen as a Whole

If you’re remodeling your kitchen, you might be making major changes. For example, you might be removing a wall, adding an island or installing new countertops and appliances. The flooring material that you select should complement those other features so the kitchen will have a cohesive design.

Consider Your Overall Budget

A kitchen remodeling project can be expensive. If an unanticipated problem arises, you can easily go over budget. Keep that in mind during the planning stage. You probably won’t be able to afford everything on your wish list, so you’ll have to prioritize.

You might decide to splurge on some elements, like granite countertops or new stainless-steel appliances, and keep your costs down in other areas. If wood or stone flooring is your first choice, but you can’t afford it, you might want to consider a lower-priced alternative, like vinyl.

Seek Professional Advice

If you’re planning a major kitchen remodeling project, you’ll have to make strategic decisions and consider a range of options so you can stick to your budget. Discuss your vision and priorities with your contractor or architect and ask for personalized advice.