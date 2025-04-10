For many families, it seems like there’s never enough storage space. Often, the real problem is that possessions are disorganized and take up more space than necessary.

If your garage is packed with tools, bikes and boxes, as well as vehicles, reorganizing can make things less chaotic and make it easier to find what you need. Here are some tips on how to better utilize the square footage you already have.

Figure Out What to Keep and What to Eliminate

The first step is to go through your garage and declutter. You’ll probably find a lot of junk that you haven’t used in years and that you didn’t even know was there. Donate it, sell it or throw it away.

After you’ve decluttered, you’ll be able to figure out how to organize your belongings. When you know exactly what must fit in the garage, you’ll be able to devise an organizational system that’s tailored to your family’s needs.

Use Walls and Vertical Space for Storage

You’ll want to keep the floor as clear as possible so people can easily move vehicles in and out of the garage, walk around, carry in groceries and work on DIY projects. Hanging things on the walls can be a simple and effective way to keep your garage from getting cluttered.

Items like gardening tools, bikes and sporting equipment have irregular shapes. You can use hooks and pegboards to hang them on walls so they’ll be out of the way, yet easily accessible.

You can also mount shelves or cabinets on the walls. Group items in terms of size or function. Put small objects in cans or boxes, label them and place them on shelves or in cabinets.

If you need more storage in the garage, the space above your head can be valuable real estate. You can install overhead racks and use them to hold things that you don’t use often, like camping gear, seasonal sporting equipment and holiday decorations.

Make the Most of Your Garage

The garage is an excellent place for storage, but many people don’t use it to its full potential. Instead, the garage often becomes filled with clutter and things that are seldom or never used.

If you’re frustrated by the mess in your garage, set aside time to do something about it. Go through everything, get rid of items you don’t need and organize the belongings that are truly important to your family.