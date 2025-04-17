A housewarming party is perfect for celebrating your new home and bringing friends and family together. Whether you’re hosting a casual get-together or a large-scale soiree, the right essentials can ensure a smooth and memorable experience for you and your guests. Here are the must-haves for a seamless housewarming party

Consider the event style

When hosting a housewarming party, consider how complete your house will be post-move. If your home isn’t fully furnished or decorated yet, view the space as your own event venue by setting up a beverage area, tables to display the food, tables to dine, and highboy tables to mingle. Table linens, serving ware, and signs will make the setup appear intentionally designed.

Create a warm welcome

First impressions are everything. Your friends and family should feel warm and welcome when you enter your new home. You can create this feeling of warmth with:

Make it a point to have a fully decorated entryway space before hosting.

Serve a signature welcome drink when guests enter.

Appeal to the senses. Display fresh flowers or greenery, have a signature scent throughout the house, and play a playlist that reflects the vibe of your new home.

Create ambiance

Once you create a warm first impression, continue the feeling throughout the house. Lighting is one of the best ways to create ambiance, so dim the overhead lighting and turn on the floor and table lamps. Ensure there is enough seating for your guests and have enough throw pillows and even blankets for them to make themselves comfortable in your living areas.

Thoughtfully assemble the menu

A great housewarming party includes a well-thought-out menu. Depending On the size, hire a caterer and servers or set up a self-serve buffet. Keep it simple yet crowd-pleasing with:

Finger foods and heavy appetizers.

A beverage station with a mix of non-alcoholic drinks, wine, and cocktails.

A dessert station for guests to help themselves to a sweet treat.

Be prepared to tour

Your friends and family will be excited to see your new home, so be prepared to show them around. Make sure any of the rooms you’re showing are tidy and that there aren’t any unpacked boxes or moving supplies still in the way.

Add an activity

Give your guests an activity to get them to mingle and to keep them entertained. Some low-effort activities to incorporate into your housewarming party are:

A home-themed trivia game.

A photo booth.

A jar where guests can write their favorite lessons, tips, and insights about home ownership, decor, design, and ways to make memories.

Show appreciation

Gift your guests thoughtful party favors like small potted plants, candles, or homemade treats. These little tokens will show your friends and family you’re grateful for them celebrating your new milestone.