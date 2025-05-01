As spring’s fresh blooms make way for summer’s steamy days, late spring is the perfect time to ensure your home is ready for the hotter temperatures ahead. Getting ahead of your summer maintenance tasks means you can prevent costly repairs often associated with letting maintenance tasks fall down on the to-do list. Here are some essential home maintenance tasks for this summer’s ideal living experience letter.

Inspect and Tune Up the HVAC System

Your air conditioner will soon be working overtime. Schedule a professional HVAC tune-up to clean coils, check refrigerant levels and replace filters. You can also reduce your home’s energy usage by installing a smart thermostat that can auto-adjust based on your living patterns.

Clean and Seal Outdoor Living Space Surfaces

Power washing the patio, deck, and driveway will remove mold, grime, and dirt built up during the last few seasons. Once these surfaces are clean, resealing the wood and concrete can help prevent heat and sun damage. This step is especially beneficial for areas that get full sun exposure.

Prep the Grass and Garden for Sun

Late spring is the time to boost soil health. It’s also a good time of year to aerate the lawn, which will improve water absorption, and apply a slow-release fertilizer to help the grass withstand the hot summer sun. Mulching flower beds will help lock in moisture and prevent weeds.

Check the Irrigation System

Before it’s time to program the sprinkler system, either have it professionally serviced or test it yourself, paying close attention to leaks. If you prefer to check the system yourself, run the water and look for leaks, clogs or breaks. Program the sprinkler for early morning watering to conserve water and minimize evaporation. A weather-based smart irrigation system can enable you to adjust the amount of watering your lawn requires based on rainfall and temperature.

Clean and Inspect Window Screens

Window screens can be overlooked when cleaning the windows. Removing the screens to wash them with soap and water can help prevent dirt and debris from coming back into your house when the windows are open. Checking the screens for holes or tears will give you the chance to repair them before it’s time to leave the windows open all season long.

Prep the Outdoor Living Spaces

In the late spring, many areas may see 50s and rain one day and 70s and sun the next. Have your outdoor living space prepped and ready for that first warm, sunny spring day. Clean the outdoor furniture, inspect the cushions for stains and mildew and refill the propane tank on the grill to prepare for a last-minute BBQ.

Clean the Ceiling Fans

Ceiling fans accumulate dust, especially if they weren’t used over the winter. Wipe the dust off the blades and reverse the fan if you reversed it in the fall. Having the fan blades go counterclockwise will push the cool air down during the warmer months.

Inspect the Roof and Gutters

Winter storms can loosen shingles and clog gutters. Check the roof for damaged or missing shingles and have them repaired to prevent leaks during spring and summer rain. Clear out gutters and downspouts to prevent water damage or foundation issues.