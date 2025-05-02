If you want your living room to feel as breezy as a Nantucket morning and as cozy as a Nancy Meyers film, lean into Coastal Grandma vibes to create a look that blends coastal elegance with a comfortable, lived-in feeling. If you crave a space where you can imagine wearing a Diane Keaton-inspired linen blouse while sipping iced tea with an ocean breeze, vintage books and fresh hydrangeas in the background, this aesthetic may be for you. A coastal grandma space embodies comfort, calm and timeless style. Read on for ways to bring this feeling into your living room.

Start with a soft, serene color palette

This palette channels the beach without the kitsch. Muted blues, sea foam greens, creamy whites and soft grays mimic the natural tones of the coast.

How to create the look: Paint your walls a warm white or light sand hue. Incorporate accent pillows in soft linen tones or ocean-inspired patterns, such as watercolor stripes, ticking prints and faded florals. Avoid bold or saturated colors to keep the vibe relaxed and airy.

Intentionally mix vintage & modern

Coastal Grandma Chic is all about balance. Layering antiques with clean, updated pieces keeps your room from feeling outdated.

How to create the look: Pair a sleek sofa with a rattan side table or a vintage armchair. Source items from antique or vintage stores, and look for aged brass lamps, weathered wood or ceramic bowls, vases and jars. Let every piece feel like it has a story.

Embrace Natural Textures

Layering different textures is essential when you’re decorating with a monochromatic color palette. Textures bring depth and warmth to a space with little color.

How to create the look: Fill the room with jute or sisal rugs, woven baskets and linen drapery. Add driftwood accents, ceramic vase, or a cotton cable-knit throw for texture. Hang sheer curtains to allow the natural light to shine through the room.

Create Cozy Corners

The heart of the Coastal Grandma aesthetic is comfort. A Coastal Grandma space is meant for quiet moments, where you’re surrounded by soft fabrics and a sense of lived-in luxury.

How to create the look: Designate a reading nook with a plush armchair, layered pillows and a side table stacked with your favorite books or magazines. Add a small lamp with a linen shade and a vase of fresh-cut blooms.

Keep it Light, Breezy and Fresh

Coastal Grandma Chic is as much about the feeling as the look. The sense of smell is powerful, so filling the room with a scent that reminds you of a fresh summer day by the sea can instantly transform the room

How to create the look: Open windows when the weather allows for a fresh breeze. Use essential oil diffusers or candles with sea salt, lavender or citrus notes.

Less is More, But Meaningful is Best

Coastal Grandma doesn’t chase trends. This style celebrates timeless and intentional design. Declutter your living room by removing overly modern or overly themed decor. Keep only pieces that bring joy or have personal meaning.

How to create the look: A seashell from a family trip, a passed-down vase or a vintage oil painting of a sailboat fits the vibe better than mass-produced wall art.