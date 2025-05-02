Summer is one of the busiest seasons for real estate. Buyers are energized, homes look beautiful in full sunlight, and curb appeal is at its peak. However, summer’s glow can also cover some red flags in certain homes. The bright skies and blooming landscaping can make it easier to mask flaws, so knowing what to look for is essential. Here are some often overlooked red flags during the summer selling season and the next steps you can take if you spot any of them.

Overpowering Scents or Open Windows Everywhere

Manufactured scents may mask something more sinister if the house smells like a candle store. If all the windows are open on a hot day, the summer breeze may feel nice, but it can also be an attempt to mask odors, such as mold, mildew, pets or smoke.

Next steps: Step into areas prone to moisture, such as closets, basements and bathrooms, and take a deep breath. Pay attention to overly scented rooms or those with dehumidifiers running. Ask the seller’s agent if there have been any odor-related issues, moisture issues or previous water damage.

Too-Perfect Landscaping

It’s easy to get swept away by lush green grass, blooming hydrangeas and freshly mulched beds. However, hyper-manicured yards could cover poor drainage, foundation issues or grading problems that only appear after a storm.

Next steps: Ask when the landscaping was installed or last updated. If possible, walk around the perimeter of the home after a rain. Look for pooling water, soft spots, or areas where the ground slopes toward the home instead of away. Check basement walls for water stains or musty smells.

Overly Staged Outdoor Scene

Outdoor furniture, string lights, and beautiful rugs transform outdoor living spaces into a backyard oasis. However, sellers may over-stage to draw attention away from structural issues like rotting wood, pest damage or warped decking.

Next steps: Lift cushions, walk across decks slowly, and inspect railings. Does anything feel soft, saggy or unstable? Check for loose boards, rusted fasteners or signs of termite activity. Don’t be afraid to peek underneath staging elements. You’re not being rude; you’re being smart.

Rooms That Are Too Hot or Cold

HVAC systems get tested in the summer. If a home feels overly warm or only a few rooms are comfortable, the system might be outdated, inefficient or struggling to cool the entire house.

Next steps: Ask the age of the HVAC unit and request maintenance records. Stand in each room and notice the airflow. Are there hot spots upstairs or rooms that feel stuffy?

Cracks in Driveways or Exterior Walls

Summer sun can dry and shrink soil, revealing (or hiding) cracks. Some sellers may temporarily patch or disguise cracks with paint or plants during warm weather showings.

Next steps: Look closely at foundation walls, sidewalks, and driveways. Minor hairline cracks are common, but large or jagged cracks, stair-step cracks in bricks or recent patch jobs may indicate bigger structural concerns. Don’t hesitate to bring in a foundation expert for a second opinion.

Closed Off Areas

If any rooms, the garage, or the attic are locked or not available to view during the showing, consider that a red flag. It could mean ongoing repairs, damage or something the seller doesn’t want you to see.

Next steps: Request access before making an offer. Never assume it’s not essential. A sealed attic could hide roof issues, while a locked garage might be filled with signs of water intrusion or pest issues.

Schedule second showings, ask thoughtful questions and take your time so you can enjoy your home long after summer’s beauty fades.