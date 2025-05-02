There’s nothing like fresh flowers to make your home feel alive, luxurious, and complete. Late spring is the perfect time to gather stunning seasonal blooms. However, you’re not alone if you’ve ever brought home a bouquet that felt flat once styled—or wilted way too soon.

There are two secrets to styling fresh flowers like a pro:

Choosing the right flowers for the right rooms

Styling them with intention

Here’s how to incorporate May and June’s best blooms in every room and tips to keep your arrangements looking fresh and fabulous longer.

Entryway: Leave an impression with peonies or lilacs

Your entry sets the tone for your entire home. In late spring, nothing says welcome like a lush arrangement of peonies or fragrant lilacs. These blooms have a big visual impact and sweet, nostalgic scents that stop guests in their tracks.

Blooming tip: Use a wide-mouthed vase or low-footed bowl to allow these blooms to breathe. Keep the arrangement loose and organic. Think less formal bouquet, more English garden. Add eucalyptus or wild greenery for texture.

Kitchen: Herb-infused simplicity with chamomile, mint or lavender

A kitchen needs fresh flowers that don’t compete with food scents. Herbs like chamomile, mint and lavender are seasonal favorites that also deliver a soft fragrance and a culinary twist.

Blooming tip: Display smaller bundles in bud vases or petite pitchers, by the sink or on open shelves. Eating herbs like basil or rosemary are beautiful in a cluster of terra cotta pots and easy to clip while cooking.

Living Room: Statement branches or mixed seasonal arrangements

Flowering branches like mock orange or dogwood in May and June make stunning architectural displays. Or, select a mix of ranunculus, garden roses and snapdragons for a lush, layered look to display on a coffee or side table.

Blooming tip: Choose a tall vessel or sculptural vase to highlight longer stems and create height. Vary flower sizes and shapes for interest, and strip leaves below the waterline to avoid murkiness.

Bedroom: Soft blooms with sweet peas or ranunculus

Your bedroom should feel restful and soft; flowers can play a big role in that vibe. Sweet peas and ranunculus are delicate, dream-like blooms perfect for the nightstand or dresser.

Blooming tip: For a calming effect, stick to a monochromatic color palette (like blush, peach, white or soft lilac). Use a small, rounded vase or a group of mini bud vases for a graceful, feminine touch.

Bathroom: Clean and crisp with freesia or hydrangeas

Small spaces like powder rooms or guest bathrooms benefit from flowers that are visually full but not overpowering. Freesia is beautifully fragrant and ideal for tight spaces, while hydrangeas offer volume with minimal stems.

Blooming tip: Place a single hydrangea stem in a modern, narrow vase on the counter, or cluster a few freesia stems in a repurposed perfume bottle for a chic, minimalist look. Always change the water every one to two days in humid spaces like bathrooms

Tips to care for your spring blooms:

Cut stems at an angle under water to allow maximum absorption.

Remove all leaves below the waterline to keep bacteria at bay.

Refresh water every two days and recut stems if needed.

Keep arrangements out of direct sunlight and heat for longer life.

Don’t overstuff vases. Let blooms breathe and show off their natural shape.

Treat your home, family and guests to a beautiful and intentional floral experience throughout your home by selecting the best blooms for your space with confidence.