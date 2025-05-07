Life can get chaotic, and your home can get unkempt as a result. Whether your household was facing a sickness, your schedule got too busy or you simply got off-track when it comes to daily chores, finding a good way to reset and get back to neutral can feel like an overwhelming task. Tackle your mess with these reset steps, so your home sparkles and is ready to be maintained with your daily care routine.

Gather and Start Laundry

Dirty clothes pile up quickly. If your household is behind, gather all the dirty laundry and sort it according to your load preferences. Start a load before beginning other tasks so that you can keep tackling the laundry throughout the day. Just be sure to set a timer or reminder to swap out the washed loads to the dryer as they get clean.

Toss Trash and Gather Dishes

Starting with the easy (and messiest) tasks will ensure that you can seamlessly make your way to the other cleaning steps. If you were sick or your family’s schedule was causing you to be overwhelmed, you likely have some obvious clutter that would have otherwise been taken care of during your regular daily routine. Gather garbage, food wrappers and dirty dishes to make the mess feel smaller and more approachable.

Reset the Kitchen First

The kitchen is the heart of the home, and it’s difficult to function without an uncluttered and mess-free kitchen. A messy kitchen also makes cleaning the rest of the house more difficult. Wash or load dishes, wipe counters and clean the sink. A clean kitchen prevents more mess from building and makes breaks or food times easier.

General Room-by-Room Declutter

Now is the time to move items to the room where they belong. Go one room at a time and only leave to put items away. If you know you use an item a lot in your room, but it is technically stored somewhere else, consider making it a permanent home in its most-used area so it won’t contribute to the clutter.

General Cleaning Tasks

Do your general cleaning. Freshen bathrooms and vacuum throughout the home. Remember that this doesn’t need to be a deep clean; it just needs to be clean enough to feel hygienic again after being off schedule. Checking off these tasks will make it easy to get back into your normal cleaning schedule, ensuring your home stays functional and welcoming.