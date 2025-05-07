Summer break can be a time of excitement and memory-making for families. However, without proper planning, it can also lead to boredom, frustration or missed opportunities. This summer, don’t let the season pass your family by without accomplishing all that you want to experience with your family.

Sign Up for Summer Camps Early

Summer camp can be an excellent time for children and teens to develop memories and new skills. Unfortunately, many of these amazing camps tend to fill up quickly and much earlier than the beginning of summer. Make sure you and your family make the most memories possible by signing up for these camps early so your kids can get involved in their chosen activities long before sign-ups are cut off.

Clean and Ready Outdoor Spaces

Outdoor memories are less likely to happen without a clean and decluttered outdoor space to enjoy. Clean off patio furniture, set up a shady hangout area or add a fun water play area to your yard so the whole family can enjoy the outdoor space.

Prep Summer Gear

Bikes, camping gear, and water equipment can all be catalysts for a great summer adventure with the family. Still, without summer-ready gear, you may miss out on an enjoyable family outing. Prep and check your summer gear in advance so you have time to make repairs or replace dated items before you’re ready to use them.

Start a Summer Learning Program or Club

Kids can experience summer learning loss, often referred to as the “summer slide,” and keeping kids involved in learning activities can ensure they have the highest chance of retaining or gaining information. Use this as an opportunity to connect in your community. Sign up for a child-friendly book club or your library’s summer reading program. Get involved with your local art center to explore family-friendly activities.

Make an Activity List

Create a bucket list of summer activities that your family can do with minimal prep or expense. While you may want to plan an ultimate family vacation or a fun road trip, most of your summer will be spent at home, so try to plan activities that foster fun in your own backyard. Create a list of small adventures, such as ice cream outings, library visits or summer hikes. Don’t forget to add literal backyard activities like a summer movie outside, a backyard campout or a water balloon fight.