Spring and summer are wonderful times to think about your curb appeal. If you are in the middle of revamping your yard, don’t forget to choose items that will look great all year round. These tips and tricks will guarantee a colorful yard in the warmer months and beyond.

Choose Colorful Foliage

For a yard that looks great all year round, foliage can be a key ingredient to add color and texture. Plant evergreen shrubs to keep your yard looking alive even when the flowers fade, opting for an evergreen that grows berries (like holly) will add color even throughout winter. Pick a few trees or shrubs that will offer a colorful show during the autumn season. Maples, burning bush and other foliage options can offer beautiful reds, oranges and golds during fall.

Opt for a Mix of Perennials and Annuals

When it comes to your blooms, opting for a mix of perennials and annuals will ensure that your investment in color continues throughout the years to come. Annuals like petunias, marigolds or zinnias add splashes of bright color in Spring and Summer. However, perennials such as daylilies and coneflowers come back every year and ensure your yard looks colorful annually without extensive work.

Add Colorful Accents

Hardscaping does not have to be dull and gray. These permanent elements can add pops of interest and color all year long. Instead of traditional stepping stones, opt for a mosaic option. Instead of natural wood garden furniture, choose a colorful variety. Additional yard accessories like vibrant birdhouses, statues or colorful garden flags are other great ways to bring color into your yard without relying on seasonal flowers.

Bring in Pollinators

I’m beautiful yarn is a thriving yard, and pollinators ensure that your yard stays thriving. Plant pollinator-friendly blooms to attract colorful butterflies and hummingbirds to your yard and ensure that your garden flourishes. Opt for native plants to entice your local pollinators, and be sure to add flowers like lavender and milkweed to add color and attract your favorite colorful garden friends.

Apply Color Theory

The color wheel is not just for interior design, but can be used outside too. Pick complementary colors to make your landscape feel lively and cohesive. Select a dominant color or flower and choose a complementary color to add in small doses nearby. Common pairs include purple and yellow, red and green, and blue and orange.