Moving can be a huge stressor, but it doesn’t have to be a challenging experience. Pre-planning and adequate supplies will make moving day significantly smoother. If you’re prepping for a move, be sure you have these moving supplies before you start to pack.

Sturdy Boxes and Packing Tape

Tape and boxes are a no-brainer for packing. While free boxes can save you some cash, consider getting the same-sized moving boxes from a store to make everything fit well together when in the moving van.

Large Trash Bags

You’ll come across donatable items and items you need to toss while in the middle of moving. Be sure you have separate bags to contain these items. Trash bags can also be used to keep your hanging clothes together.

Scissors

Scissors will be important throughout the packing process, but will also be helpful to open boxes after the move.

Permanent Markers

Keep a few permanent markers on hand so you and your helpers can properly label each moving box. Buy more than you think you’ll need so you have spares in case any are misplaced.

Bubble Wrap or Packing Paper

Keep those precious heirlooms safe and pack your dishes with confidence by using a wrapping product for cushioning.

Binder With Folders

Make a moving binder with important information about your new home, any moving crew or rental truck information, and all your essential documents that shouldn’t be placed in the moving truck. Keep your binder and essential documents with you in your car at all times.

Moving Blankets

Your personal blankets can be used to protect electronics and scratchable furniture from damage, but a moving blanket’s sturdiness means you won’t mind if it gets dirty or mishandled during the move.

Cargo Straps

If you are moving items yourself instead of hiring a moving crew, cargo straps may be essential to safely and carefully move your items. Be sure to have some on hand and available for when you need them.

Mattress Bags

Keep your mattress protected from grime, dust or rain while moving. Mattresses are not cheap and are notoriously difficult to clean, so save yourself the headache with mattress bags.

Hand Truck

If you are moving your belongings yourself or with friends, a hand truck is essential to carry big appliances while avoiding injury. Be sure to follow the hand truck’s instructions to safely load and unload items to avoid bodily injury or accidental damage to your belongings.