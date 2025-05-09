Few people love to declutter, but most people love the results. Having a welcoming and comfortable home requires consistent decluttering and organizing to meet your household size and needs. During the spring and summer, a few tips can help you stay motivated to declutter and create the best version of your home. These warm weather decluttering tips may be just what you need to get started.

Do a Seasonal Declutter First

Now is the perfect time to go through your warm-weather clothes and gear to evaluate what wasn’t used the year before. Spring and summer items like yard accessories or patio furniture, sports equipment, pool toys and outdoor activity items can all take up valuable space in your storage areas. It is significantly harder to find a new owner for an item you want to get rid of when it is off-season. Be honest about the last few years and evaluate whether you’re really going to want to take out that canoe. If not, sell it or rehome it while someone can still get plenty of use out of it during the warm months.

Use Your Driveway or Yard

Take advantage of the nice weather and make the most of the space in your yard or driveway by sorting items outside. This gives you the opportunity to spread out and evaluate your belongings outside of their normal context, which may give you much-needed clarity when it comes to items that you may have been on the fence about. Bonus? For any items you decide you want to keep, bring them inside right away. The rest can be placed on tables for an impromptu yard sale or free-giveaway event.

Let in the Fresh Air

You may be decluttering, but the ultimate goal is a welcoming and fresh space. Open the windows and let in the fresh air. Letting in the natural light and a seasonal breeze can be the perfect motivator that helps keep you on track when you’re stuck decluttering your old work clothes.

Host a Neighborhood Sale

A garage sale can be a good motivator, but it can be a lot of work and may not draw enough interest. Hosting a sale alongside those in your neighborhood can be a great way to save on advertising costs and draw a larger crowd. Plus, having a set date requires you to truly get the job done when it comes to decluttering, since you can’t simply change the date like you would if you were the only one hosting the sale.