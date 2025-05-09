Daily cleaning is essential to ensure your home stays comfortable and welcoming to your household and guests. However, even the most rigid adherence to your daily checklist will mean there are still some overlooked areas that will need to be tackled when you do your next deep clean. These overlooked spots are areas you want to be sure to check off on your next deep cleaning session.

Dishwasher Filter

Your dishwasher needs some cleaning itself from time to time. If your dishes aren’t being washed as well as you’d like, you may have a dishwasher filter in need of some TLC. The dishwasher filter is located under the bottom rack of your dishwasher. Simply remove the filter and wash it using a soft brush and dish soap to remove food debris. Cleaning your dishwasher filter regularly can ensure your dishwasher is performing at its best.

Door Frames

The tops of your door frames are likely collecting dust throughout the year. If you haven’t taken the time to dust and clean these areas, now is the time to give them a quick wipe down. This can help remove allergens and keep your home feeling fresh.

Windowsills

Cleaning the windowsills and window tracks can be a pain, but you’ll feel much better when the job is done. These areas tend to tackle excessive dust and even dead bugs, so be sure to give them a wipe-down whenever you do a deep clean.

Ceiling Fan Blades

No one wants to turn their fan on during the summer season only to have dust bunnies raining down. Even if it’s the off-season for your ceiling fan, be sure to take a few minutes to tackle the dust on the ceiling fan blades. Use a duster with an extendable handle, or use a step stool and a pillow case to remove and catch dirt at the same time. Simply open your pillow case and put it over the fan blades to pull away the dust without pushing it all to the floor.

Kitchen Cabinets

Your kitchen is a busy space within the home, and it can get the most dingy as a result. Take some time to wash the faces of your kitchen cabinets. Like most surfaces throughout your kitchen, your cabinet doors and sides can collect food grease that traps dust over time.

Refrigerator Coils

Your refrigerator’s coils can collect dust, pet hair and debris, making your refrigerator less efficient. Use a vacuum hose attachment to remove loose dust and debris from the coils. This will keep your refrigerator working its best for years to come.