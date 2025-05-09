The warmer season can provide great opportunities to create lasting memories and learn new skills. Unfortunately, without thoughtful planning, spring and summer can feel like they slip by too quickly to truly enjoy all that the seasons have to offer. Avoid boredom and too much screen time with these fun family activities that your family can try this spring and summer.

Start a Family Garden

Gardening is a spring and summer staple activity, but it can get overwhelming to busy families who overcommit. Keep it small to start, and have everyone pick one favorite fruit or veggie to care for in the garden space. As the season continues, everyone can share in the bounty together.

Find a Local Play or Performance

Your local theatre troupe likely has performances outdoors in the spring and summer months. Many have fun or interactive plays specifically to entertain children and families. Find an age-appropriate performance and get the whole family excited to support local arts.

Sign Up for Family Camp

Camp is a great experience for kids, and joining a family camp can create unique and cherished memories for the whole family. Find a fun overnight or day camp that the family can participate in together, everyone is sure to enjoy learning new skills, enjoying nature and getting quality time together, all while making new friends.

Volunteer at an Animal Shelter

Animals at shelters often need more attention and playtime. Find a local shelter that allows volunteers and opt to volunteer as a family. The animals will enjoy the extra fun, kids will enjoy helping the animals and it can teach an important lesson about giving back to your community at large. Everyone wins.

Go Kayaking or Paddle Boarding

Kayaking and paddle boarding are relatively easy to learn in a small lake or gentle river. Find a skill-appropriate spot to bring the family. Young kids can ride with adults or test out their skills in small, child-sized options. Just be sure always to wear life jackets and bring a whistle for water safety. When in doubt, find a local and experienced community group that can show you and your family the ropes.

Join a Summer Reading Program

Keep your kids engaged and reading this summer by joining a summer reading program. To truly foster a commitment to read this summer, pick a story to read and talk about as a family.