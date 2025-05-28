If you’re dreaming of buying your first home, you may be feeling discouraged about affording the down payment, especially given the rising costs of goods in general and any potential debt you might be burdened with.

But don’t give up! There are several strategies that can help you come up with a down payment—all it takes is focus and a commitment to your goals. The following ideas may help you build your nest egg faster than you think.

Don’t pay rent if you don’t have to. Imagine how much money you could save if you didn’t have to pay monthly rent? While this might not be possible for everyone, for those who have family that they may be able to live with for a period of time, doing so could significantly jump start your downpayment savings. In lieu of paying rent, offer to help your family member in other ways, such as child care, housework, painting or lawn care. Or negotiate a small sum to pay as rent. For many family members, your daily presence in their lives for a period of time will probably be reward enough.

Moonlight. If your current source of income just isn’t cutting it, consider temporarily taking on an after-hours job that taps into other skills or passions you may have, such as bartending, dog sitting, flower arranging or performing. You can also work part time as a driver for a car service or a clerk at a retail shop. While the thought of working more hours may feel burdensome, keep in mind that it’s a temporary situation to get you to your down-payment goals. And, if you’re doing something you enjoy or that is stress-free, it will make the extra work less taxing.

Ask for a promotion. Evaluate your current job situation to see if you can ask for more responsibility and, therefore, a higher salary. While there might not be an obvious promotion opportunity, don’t assume it’s not possible. Recognize a need or void that currently exists at your workplace and approach your manager with a gameplan of how you can solve it. Be sure to reiterate your commitment to your team and the organization—in other words, let your manager see that you are worthy of promoting.

Consolidate debt. If paying off debt is preventing you from saving for a downpayment, talk to your local bank or a financial advisor to see if debt consolidation is a possibility. This option could help you turn high-interest rate debt into one, more affordable monthly payment, allowing you to put more money toward your down-payment fund.

Find out about grants. Talk to a local real estate or mortgage professional about any grants or programs you may be eligible for. There are several down-payment assistance options available, so get educated on what’s out there. There may be one just for you.