No matter what shade of green your thumb may be, container planting is a sure-fire way to add interest and color to your garden. Container plants also bring the added benefit of mobility, allowing you to move them around to add color wherever and whenever your landscape needs it.

According to the gardening experts at Martha Stewart, certain plants do better in containers than others. So before you start digging, take a look at the following varieties that are likely to thrive the best when planted in a container:

Dianthus. Most often found in shades of colorful pink or bright white, dianthus resemble a small shrub packed with flower buds. Plant them in a container that is at least 12 inches in diameter, and in a location that gets full sun. These plants also come in annual and perennial varieties

Heather. These pink and white blooming perennials flower from spring to fall. When planted in a container, their stems spray gracefully over the edge, providing a natural and romantic look. Even when they’re not in bloom, their evergreen foliage adds great color and texture to your garden. Place them in full to partial shade, and in a container that’s at least 12 inches.



African daisies. Offering the perfect pop of color to your garden, African daisies thrive in full sun but can also handle a partially shady area. Keep them evenly watered in a 20-inch container, and keep in mind that deadheading will extend their bloom time.



Snapdragons. While these lovely, showy blooms may be short lived, their beauty makes it well worth it. And, if you keep up with deadheading, you can extend their bloom time throughout the summer. You’ll need to plant them in a 20-30 inch container.

Ranunculus. Available in a variety of colors, these stunning flowers are sensitive to heat and humidity and will therefore do better in cooler climates. They will need a 20-30 inch container and full sun to thrive. Once they’re past their prime, try deadheading for new blooms, then replant your container with a different annual that will last into the fall.