Just like fashion, interior design trends can come and go in the blink of an eye. While classic looks are always a safe bet, other styles have a certain lifespan, so be sure to do your research before investing in new decor. The editors at Real Simple recently talked to design experts who said these looks, for example, are on their way out, so unless you really love them, it may be time to move on from the following:

Word art. Those clever signs and lettering that impart an inspirational or humorous message within your home have become less popular. Designers recommend switching out playful and casual word art with a coastal vibe, such as a seascape painting or framed beach photos. Also consider repainting stark white walls in a soothing shade of blue or beige.

Cold neutrals. Interior colors are warming up, according to the experts, moving away from cool grays and greiges to warmer neutrals and rich colors. You can warm up your home’s color palette by repainting rooms or by simply adding new bedding, pillows or furniture in a warmer hue. Remember that small touches go a long way in making your home feel refreshed.

Unlacquered brass. On trend in home design for many years, unlacquered brass—which has no protective finish and, therefore, naturally ages and oxidizes—is now waning in popularity. Experts recommend enhancing the design of your home with more unique finishes instead, like verdigris, which offers an aged, antiqued look.

Neutral furniture. While neutral colors have always been a safe bet when it comes to furniture with staying power, designers say it’s time to add more interest to our interior design. Try deep colors or textured prints for a cozier feel. If your furniture is new or still in good shape, keep in mind that reupholstering may be a more affordable option.

Angled-leg furniture. Designers advise that unless a piece of furniture is authentically mid-century modern, anything with angled legs might look a bit dated. They advise looking for something with a beaded leg instead, adding texture, interest and sophistication.

When making any interior design decision, remember that the most important factor is that you like it. Don’t just follow the latest trends—make sure you love it!