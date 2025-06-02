Many people struggle to stick with an exercise program because they don’t choose activities that are right for them.

Be clear about your goals. That will help you narrow down your options.

Don’t just do one activity. That won’t help you achieve your overall goals, and it will quickly get boring.

Choose activities that you’ll enjoy. That will help you stay motivated.

Be realistic about your current fitness level. Don’t try to do too much, too fast. Start at a level that’s challenging, but doable and gradually up the intensity.

If you need advice, consult your doctor or a personal trainer.

Consider taking group classes or joining a club or team. Others can provide positive reinforcement. You might even make new friends.

What works for some people won’t work for everybody. Find an exercise program that’s right for you.