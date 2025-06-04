Decluttering can create a more organized and peaceful environment and save you time and money. If you want to declutter, but you’re struggling to figure out what to eliminate, here are some tips to guide you.

Start With Low-Hanging Fruit

Begin by getting rid of broken items and things that you’ve never used. That will quickly free up some space, build momentum and help you keep going.

Your house might be filled with things like clothes that no longer fit and gear for sports that your kids no longer play. If something hasn’t been used in a year or more, get rid of it.

Figure Out How Much Clothing You Need

Clothing is one of the most common forms of clutter. You need clothes for work, exercising and social functions, but you might have much more than necessary.

Sort clothes by category, then ask yourself what you can eliminate. If you only keep pieces that are in good condition and that you can mix and match, you might be able to dramatically reduce the size of your wardrobe while still having enough variety to suit your needs.

Get Rid of Knick-Knacks

You might have a lot of figurines, coffee mugs and similar items that you bought as souvenirs or got as gifts. Those things can accumulate dust and make cleaning a hassle. Getting rid of knick-knacks can save you time and free up space that can be better used for something else.

Limit Your Storage Options

If you’re struggling to figure out how much to eliminate, set physical boundaries. For instance, if you have way too many clothes, you can decide in advance that you’ll only keep things that can fit in one closet. That approach will force you to make tough choices.

Be Mindful About Objects With Sentimental Value

One of the hardest parts of decluttering is figuring out how to handle things like family heirlooms and drawings that adult children made when they were toddlers. Letting go of those kinds of items can feel emotionally unbearable.

It’s healthy to keep objects that carry sentimental value, but having too many can lead to clutter and unnecessary stress. Only keep things that evoke positive memories and emotions.

If you have albums filled with old family photos, consider converting them to digital form. That can allow you to hold on to precious memories while reducing the amount of clutter in your house.

Consider passing items with sentimental value on to others. For example, your children might enjoy owning items that once belonged to their grandparents.

Go at Your Own Pace

Some people like to declutter as quickly as possible, while others find that idea overwhelming and prefer to do it a little at a time. There’s no one-size-fits-all approach. Commit to decluttering and do it in a way that works for you. The most important thing is to get started.