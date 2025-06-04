If you’re in the market for a new home, look beyond things like square footage and the number of bedrooms. While those are undoubtedly important, moving into a new home means becoming part of a new community. Before you decide to buy a house, find out if the area fits your family’s needs and lifestyle.

Research Local Businesses and Amenities

Look for a neighborhood with a grocery store, gas station, restaurants, a gym and other businesses nearby. If you enjoy spending time outdoors, or if you would like to spend more time outside, look for an area with one or more parks or walking/biking trails. If you have kids, look for family-friendly activities that your kids will enjoy.

If an accident happens or a member of your family gets sick, you might need to visit a doctor or a hospital or get a prescription from a pharmacy. Find out what kinds of facilities are available nearby.

Consider Transportation

Using public transportation to commute to and from work can save you money and eliminate the stress of sitting in traffic. If you would like to utilize public transportation, look for an area where you’ll be able to catch a train or bus. If you plan to drive to work, look for a place with easy access to a main road or highway.

Find a Community Where Your Family Can Thrive

If you have or plan to have children, research local schools to learn about their quality. If a child has a specific academic interest or special needs, find out about local resources.

When you visit houses, look around the neighborhood for kids who are about the same age as yours. If you view a home while children are in school, look for tell-tale signs that kids live in the neighborhood, such as toys or bikes in a yard, a basketball hoop in a driveway or chalk drawings on a sidewalk.

You and your loved ones should feel safe. Research local crime rates and find out if there is a neighborhood watch program.

Look for a Community Where You’ll Feel at Home

When searching for a new home, it can be tempting to focus exclusively on a house and what it has to offer. Take a step back and remember that you’re also looking for a new community. You want a place where you’ll feel safe and accepted and have access to things that you need, as well as places and activities that can help you relax and recharge.

Real estate agents know their communities inside and out. Your agent can help you find a neighborhood that’s right for your family.