Pruning the trees in your yard can make them stronger and more resilient. Removing branches that are damaged or too close to the house can also protect your property from serious damage.

Branches Can Damage Your Roof, Siding and Windows

Tree branches that extend over the roof can scratch and loosen shingles. That can make your home susceptible to even more problems. Wind can tear off loose shingles, and rain can then damage insulation and leak into the attic.

If a storm causes a branch to fall off a tree, the damage can be much worse. If a limb falls to the ground, it might scrape the siding or break windows as it slides down the side of the house. If a heavy limb lands on the roof, it might cause a large section to cave in.

Leaves Can Clog the Gutters

In the autumn, leaves can fall from trees near your house and land in the gutters. If the gutters get clogged and water can’t drain, it can flow over the sides of the gutters and damage the siding or foundation. In the winter, if water from melted snow can’t pass through the gutters, it can refreeze and form ice dams that can damage the gutters and roof.

Tree Branches Can Give Pests Access to Your Roof

Squirrels, raccoons and rodents can use tree limbs to reach your roof. They can then build nests in the gutters or chew through shingles to enter the attic. If animals get into the house, they can cause even more damage.

Tree limbs can also draw insects to your house. Some, like termites, can cause major structural damage.

Roots Can Damage Your House and Other Structures

You should also be concerned about parts of trees that you can’t see. Roots can extend far beyond the base of a tree.

If roots are too close to the foundation, they can cause cracks and allow water to leak into the basement. Cracks in the foundation can make floors uneven and make windows and doors hard to shut. Large cracks can even make the house structurally unstable.

Tree roots can affect other underground structures. For example, they might damage your plumbing or septic system.

Have Your Trees Inspected and Trimmed

Overgrown trees can be a serious problem. They can also be easy to overlook. You might not notice that a branch is too close to your house or in danger of falling.

A professional can spot issues and deal with them so you won’t have to worry about structural damage, leaks or pests. If your trees are due for a trim, or if you would like to have them inspected, get in touch with a local tree trimming company.