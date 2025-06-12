If you’re feeling overwhelmed by debt or trying to figure out how to afford a vacation, you might not have to work overtime or take on a side hustle to bring in some extra money. A simpler solution might be right under your nose.

Your Clutter Might Be a Goldmine

Many homes are filled with clutter. If yours is one of them, unused items are taking up space when they could be making you money. If you go through your house, you might find clothes, household appliances, furniture, and other items that are in good condition and collectively worth hundreds or thousands of dollars.

It’s Easy to Turn Clutter Into Cash

One tried-and-true way to get rid of unwanted items is to have a yard sale. Before you schedule a sale, talk to your neighbors. Some of them might also have things that they want to sell. If so, you can agree on a date that works for all of you. A neighborhood yard sale will draw more customers than a sale at a single house.

Selling unwanted belongings online is a simple and effective way to reach customers beyond your own neighborhood. Check websites that offer used items and look for ones that are comparable to yours. Use that information to figure out how much to charge.

Clean items that you want to sell and take photos that clearly show their condition, as well as any important features. Include additional information that potential buyers might find relevant. For example, let buyers know if an item is an antique or if a limited number were produced.

Decluttering Can Ease Mental and Financial Stress

A house that’s full of old, unused items can be a source of stress and anxiety. In some cases, it can even be a safety hazard. Someone can trip and fall, or a problem like a damaged electrical outlet can be hidden from view. Getting rid of clutter can help you reduce stress and bolster your finances.

Decluttering can feel overwhelming, which is why many people avoid it. You don’t have to declutter your house all at once. To make it more manageable, focus on one area at a time. You can tackle one room, or you can start with a closet or a drawer.

When you find things that you can sell, set them aside. Sort them into categories, such as clothing or children’s toys, so you’ll be able to take stock of what you have and keep things organized as you prepare for a sale.