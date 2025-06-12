If your home is located at the bottom of a hill, you probably worry whenever it rains. Water that seeps into the basement can damage flooring and drywall and ruin carpet and electronics. Moisture can also create ideal conditions for mold to thrive and endanger your family’s health. Fortunately, there are several ways to prevent that kind of nightmare from unfolding.

Divert Water Away From Your Home

Water will naturally flow toward the bottom of a hill, but it doesn’t have to reach your house. Diverting water away from your foundation can protect the basement from flooding.

One approach is to adjust the grading, or the slope of the land, to make water flow away from the house. If that’s not practical in your situation, a landscaper might recommend building a berm, a small hill that’s designed to divert water.

You can also install a drainage system to keep water from pooling near your home. Several types of drains can be used to divert rainwater and melted snow.

Inspect and Repair the Foundation

Small cracks in the foundation might not seem serious, but they can turn into a major problem if you ignore them. Water can seep into cracks, then freeze and expand when the temperature drops, causing the cracks to grow wider.

Have a contractor inspect your foundation regularly and make any necessary repairs. If you notice a crack in the foundation or in a wall in the basement, have it checked out as soon as possible.

Keep Water Out of the Basement

Rain will fall on your house, and snow that falls on the roof will eventually melt. Make sure that your gutters are in good condition and free of blockages so they can transport water away from your house.

If your home has windows in the basement, you’ll have to take precautions to prevent flooding. Cover window wells to keep water from accumulating inside them and leaking into the basement.

You can also install a sump pump in the basement to remove water and prevent flooding. A sump pump with a battery backup will continue to work even if you lose power during a storm.

Get Professional Advice

If you live at the bottom of a hill, flooding is a serious threat. These are several effective strategies to divert water away from a house and protect a basement from flooding, but they’re only appropriate in certain situations. Have a contractor inspect your home and recommend one or more solutions that are right for your property.